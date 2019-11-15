Dental Association wants more focus around Oral Health issues

Fiji Dental Association President Dr Vikash Singh believes oral health issues should continue to be prioritized despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh says this comes as COVID-19 at present has made headlines in the Health sector both locally and on a global scale.

He reiterates that the Fiji Dental Association has been calling for a national dental and oral health survey with the last one conducted in 2004.

“We have actually talked to the Minister directly and I have raised this issue with the other relevant authorities but it seems that other prevailing conditions like for example at the moment, COVID seems to take all the attention and emphasis and therefore the most common diseases that affect human beings amongst which is oral health conditions seem to be neglected especially at this stage.”

However, Dr Singh is hopeful that Fiji and the world will be able to work to get past concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully if we are able to get over the pandemic fairly quickly then we will be able to refocus on oral health in the near future.”

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirms that oral services have been scaled back in light of COVID-19 but stresses that this should not be a reason why a survey cannot be carried out.

“In the COVID era, a lot of our dental procedures have been put on a back burner but having said that I can’t see why a survey could not be held, I mean those surveys that inform us about the general state of oral health in Fiji is still important to us.”

Dr Fong has also highlighted that the Health Ministry will need to relook at the decisions being made in relation to the actual oral health survey and how this can be rolled out soon.