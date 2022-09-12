Denarau’s housekeeping competition returns

Housekeepers at four hotels on Denarau Island are celebrating International Housekeeping Week in grand style

This week, housekeepers at four hotels on Denarau Island are celebrating International Housekeeping Week in grand style.

Hotel workers dressed in various colors and sang songs to commemorate their contributions to the hotel industry along streets that had been ghosted during the pandemic.

Many of these hotel workers were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they celebrated today by marching from Wyndham to Sofitel and back.

According to Radisson Blu Resort’s Executive Housekeeper Nahid Parvege, this is an opportunity to reflect on the thriving tourism industry and the numerous job opportunities it provides.

“We are recruiting a lot of people to join our team and for the last two years, there was no celebration for the housekeeping week. Now this time we are coming back to serve our guests. “

Parvege says the buzz in the tourism industry has increased the demand for workers, providing these employees a lifeline out of the pandemic.

” It really makes a big difference of the entire housekeeping team as we know all over the world hotel businesses were badly impacted by the pandemic and some of the hotels closed. We are coming back with a new business way.”

The four hotels will compete this week based on the numerous cleaning services they provide daily.

This gives prospective staff an idea of the level of service that these hotels deliver.