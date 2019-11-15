Sea Mercy helps cart water, relief supplies

Water cartage to northern maritime islands affected by TC Yasa has been boosted with assistance from Denarau based Sea Mercy.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says Sea Mercy is willing to provide yachts to cart water to the outer islands.

The first yacht was sent last week and has been making relief assistance deliveries in Bua.

Seruiratu says the Sea Mercy is willing to provide another four yachts.

He adds, a government barge will be brought to assist in water cartage should the need arise.

Meanwhile, Sea Mercy says its fleet of volunteer vessels, crew and disaster response leadership teams are standing by to assist the National Disaster Management Officer with emergency aid and medical team deliveries to the devastated island communities.