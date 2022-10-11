Democracy, right to participate and the electoral process

[File Photo]

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says democracy is not only about the election date itself but is also about the lead-up to an election.

He says in the election preparation stage if all eight political parties are adhering to the laws for instance, in terms of donations, banner display, and ensuring that business don’t contribute but one political party continue to breach the laws in place, then such practice is not fair.

The FijiFirst GS says complaints against political parties will not hinder the public’s trust in Fiji’s democratic system but it ensures true democracy.

“If a political party continues to breach and we are going to complain about them, we can’t say these people complain too much. It’s like when we introduced domestic violence laws, these women complain too much. There was a problem and now a law is in place to address that. You can’t dismiss complaints just because the number of complaints is getting to be a lot.The people that are breaching the law, we must continue to complain about that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says companies are prohibited from donating financially to any political party or individuals contesting the election.

He adds that this is a good practice as several countries have also adopted this and New Zealand is one of the countries that is also looking at a law to restrict the donation amount but Fiji already has a mandate in place and this is good news.

In addition, Sayed-Khaiyum says this arrangement creates transparency.