Demo farm provides food security

Close to twenty families in Tiliva Village, Bua stand to benefit from a demonstration farm.

It’s aimed at reducing food insecurity, boost livelihood and build resilience after TC Yasa destroyed their farms almost a year ago.

The demonstration farm exhibits a number of agricultural techniques on various resilient crops.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s part of the Adventist Disaster Relief Agency’s Strengthening Early Recovery for Food Security and Livelihood (SERFSAL) project funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

ADRA has handed over the farm to community management, along with agricultural kits and project materials including a rotavator to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Tui Bua Ratu Ramakutu Nagagavoka expressed his gratitude and appreciation for implementing recovery and rehabilitation programs in the province, badly affected by TC Yasa.

Nagagavoka says Bua is lagging behind in development compared to the other two provinces in Vanua Levu and for ADRA to bring development initiatives is commendable.

ADRA Country Director Iliapi Tuwai shared the same sentiments, stating the future cannot be secured if nothing is done now, encouraging villagers to return to the land.

Farm Manager Jovesa Raqamu says the project will ensure the 20 families in Tiliva village will have food on the table even during natural disasters.

The demo farm project is being implemented in 20 communities in the Northern Division.