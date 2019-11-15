Demand for municipal services increases

Due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 and TC Harold, the number of vendors coming to the market has increased.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this while receiving 104 tents from the Australian High Commissioner and UN Women Representative.

Kumar says the assistance is part of COVID-19 response partnership between the Ministry of Local Government and the UN Women Markets for Change project.

She says the tents will provide shelter for many farmers who are coming to the markets from rural areas.

“We have around 8000 market vendors during a normal weekend at our Municipal Markets. About 3000 farmers sell their produce outside the market without a proper shelter. It is therefore very important to provide a comfortable and safe additional shelter to vendors, farmers and those who come for their shopping.”

Kumar says they are also seeing increased demand on Municipal services.

She says their assessment has revealed the demand for more decentralized markets as this provides greater convenience to suburban citizens and support the process of re-arranging basic services to reduce the pressure on Central business District.

The Local Government Minister says her ministry is working closely with Municipal Councils to commence development of more mini markets.

She adds the Ministry will continue to progress the development of Fiji’s Municipal Markets, whether it be better infrastructure; increased SME options or better systems and operational management.