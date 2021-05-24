Demand for latrines increases: Dr.Waqainabete

More rural remote communities in Vanua Levu are now using the new, locally made field latrines.

Yesterday, Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete commissioned five latrines at Wainigadru Village and another five at Vuniwai Village, Saqani.

And there is demand for more in several settlements and villages in the district.

Dr Waqainabete says latrines aim to promote better sanitation and hygiene in the communities.

He also stressed the importance of healthy living, good hygienic practices, maintaining a good diet and regular exercise to ensure long life.

The latrines are given to the communities through the support of UNICEF and Field Ready.