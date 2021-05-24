Demand for Community Fire Warden training

The National Fire Authority has received expressions of interest from many communities across the country for their Community Fire Warden Programme.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says they have implemented the programme to reach the 1093 settlements around Fiji in the next five years.

Speaking at the opening of the new Nabouwalu Fire Station in Bua, Koya says NFA is receiving requests to establish Community Fire Wardens in their settlements.

Koya says this initiative is part of efforts to expand NFA’s services to as many communities as possible.

Community fire wardens are trained and taught the basic skills in life saving evacuation. This includes fire evacuation and tsunami evacuations.