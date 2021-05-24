Demand for baby essentials increasing: Reddy

While the non-governmental organizations are assisting needy Fijians, Navua based Bula Frog Children’s Charity group says the demand for baby essentials is increasing daily.

Founder Gita Reddy says they are receiving requests for baby items such as milk and diapers on a daily basis.

Reddy says the state in which some people are living is heart-wrenching.

“The families are in bad conditions. They don’t have proper housing and sanitation”.



Gita Reddy

She says her group has reached out to families living overseas for assistance and is also urging Fijians who are in a better position to assist to lend a helping hand.

The group has assisted more than 30 families with food packs and baby essentials.

Apart from relying on donations, the group is also selling household items to assist those who have been affected by the pandemic.