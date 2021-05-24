Home

Demand for agricultural produce to rise

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 6:03 am

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says they expect the demand for agricultural produce to rise when the borders reopen.

Doctor Reddy says this as farmers will once again be able to supply to the hoteliers to cater for the tourism market.

He is hoping that this will not affect their export volumes which have made significant improvements since 2020.

Doctor Reddy says his Ministry will implement strategies to prevent any diversion of export production while satisfying the demand from the tourism sector.

He says farmers must be ready and also called on hoteliers to reduce imports and support local suppliers.

“I want to put the challenge to the tourism sector, they should start buying locally. It is now time that they get serious about contributing to the local economy to the Agriculture sector by relooking at their purchasing model, by relooking at their entire business model.”

Reddy also says the COVID-19 pandemic has made people realize that agriculture can sustain their livelihoods.

He says a significant number of people have returned to farming and youth are no exception.

