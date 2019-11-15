Delays to Tamavua-I-Wai Bridge

There is further delay in the completion of the Tamavua-i wai Bridge outside Suva.

The Fiji Roads Authority says work on the bridge is now expected to be completed by June.

The initial target was April however weather conditions and the restrictions due to COVID-19 caused delay.

The bridge identified is a major link between the Capital city and Lami along the Queens road.

Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore says there were issues with bridge piles which also delayed the project.

“There was a problem with one of the piles on the Lami side that was rectified, the piles was replaced. We may have lost down one month on that’s one and its something we didn’t want to have to do but we don’t want to take the risk on the abutment to bridges. The abutment is the key part of the bridge to make it stable. That has to be correct. “

He adds there was also minor damage to the new bridge during Tropical Cyclone Harold.
























