Delays in visa affect travel for British Army recruits

20 Fijians who are due to be in the United Kingdom next month to join the British Army are faced with the challenge of travel restrictions and delays in their visa.

Royal British Legion Fiji Manager Merewalesi Lagilagi says they are working around the clock to help these twenty get across to the UK on time.

Lagilagi says not all have received their visa and some were not aware of the invitation until a few weeks after.

“They wasn’t aware that their invitation was in the portal, because they thought that due to COVID-19 it would drag down probably till the end of the year. Quite surprising that when they check their portal it was three weeks after then they found out their invitation was there, now it’s delaying their visa because they need to apply for their visa beforehand.”

Lagilagi says transit and quarantine requirements are the other two issues they are trying to address.

“We are trying all our best to look for the right route, Korean Airlines their last flight every Thursday is on the 27th after that their next travel will be every Tuesday from New Zealand, but the problem from our end is Thursday. What we are trying now is to look for a flight that ties up with the 12-hours transit in New Zealand.”

The Legion is also considering writing a request to delay the assessment to a later date.

Lagilagi says the recruits are required to be in the UK 21 days before their assessment.