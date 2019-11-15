Delays in converting bus e-ticketing machines to new fares

Vodafone Fiji is yet to convert all e-ticketing machines to the new bus fare.

Head of e-Commerce, Shalendra Prasad says the change was to be made overnight before the new fares came into effect on Monday, however work is on-going at this point.

Prasad says there is a plan to ensure all buses have their e-ticketing machines updated with the new fare schedule.

“Our guys have been on the road or basically on the field trying to do the upgrade and we are confident given the report we’re receiving that a lot of buses have been able to go to the new fare system.”

Meanwhile, the Consumer Council of Fiji has urged bus operators to charge correct bus fares.

The council says operators by now should have briefed their drivers on the new fares to avoid any inconvenience for the passengers.