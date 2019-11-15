Delayed projects are beyond ministry’s control

The delay in some projects under the Local Government Ministry is beyond their control says line Minister Premila Kumar.

Touring ongoing capital projects of municipal councils in Korovou and the Western Division over the weekend, Kumar says in some cases, approval of plans by other stakeholders hold up projects.

Kumar says the Ministry held discussions with officials on improving the municipal market and providing better amenities to help meet the growing demands from rate payers.

[Source: Fijian Government]

“Some cases it’s beyond our control as well, I must admit just because the scheme plan is not ready yet. It’s taking time because scheme plans needs to be approved by the TLTB in some cases, then the next plan is the engineering plan, so there is a number of steps involved before you can have your final product.”

Kumar is also urging ratepayers to play their part and do what is expected of them.

The Minister visited the Korovou Municipal market and the new Rakiraki Municipal Market that is nearing completion.