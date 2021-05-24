Delay in Nabavatu village relocation

The relocation of Nabavatu Villagers in Dreketi is being further delayed by land issues.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says some of the work that is required as a pre-requisite to the relocation guidelines are yet to be completed adding that the complication lies with land issues as the new relocation site is crown land.

Nabavatu Villagers are temporarily relocated at the Savadrua AOG Church Compound after heavy rain during TC Ana last year caused land cracks across the village damaging some homes.

Seruiratu says the government is working on the relocation.

“The process is still in its consultation states. Hopefully, there will be some decisions taken on it as well. In the meantime, all that is important now is for us to provide for them in the temporary site they are in.”

Nabavatu Villagers are the only community still occupying evacuation centers.

Some villagers are at the Maramarua District School while others are at the Savadrua AOG Church.