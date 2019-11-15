Delay in installation of CCTV Cameras at PRB flats

There’s a delay in the installation of CCTV cameras at the Public Rental Board estates in Nadera and Mead Road.

Acting General Manager Patrick Veu says their contractor is carrying out cable work at the flats while waiting on the new cameras to arrive.

Loitering, proper rubbish disposal and the maintenance of flats are some issues the PRB aims to improve.

“We believe that with our cameras there our tenants are quite careful with what they do in the estate because we will have a fair view of what is happening in terms of loitering during odd hours, the maintenance of our units as well as management of their rubbish those are some of the issues that we want to reduce. “

Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says they met with PRB recently and discussions on sharing live feed are underway.

“We had a discussion to say that what we will do is have live feeds of those cameras in our command centres. It has not started but we are trying to do it from Southern division command centre.”

So we will have the screens out there so we are going to hook these CCTV cameras up at the command centres and it will be monitored from there.

The Public Rental Board has completed the installation of 29 CCTV cameras in its Raiwai estate.