Degree of laxity noted amongst Fijians: FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is continuing with the monitoring and compliance inspections for COVID-Safe Protocols, especially Public Health Regulations.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says businesses that are not following COVID-safe protocols and regulations, are actively endangering the lives of Fijians.

The FCCC has so far carried out 552 inspections of which 103 were incidences of noncompliance.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says a degree of laxity has been noticed amongst Fijians.

“We constantly go and look at it and the fines range depending on the offenses. After this fines are appropriately put to the businesses and individuals. What we have done is we have stationed our people in different areas. What they do is they go and check to make sure if somebody is working in, have they done the registration.”

Failure to wear mask in public places and failure to utilize the careFIJI App are some of the main breaches identified.

The FCCC is currently investigating 62 cases while 41 have been investigated and charged.