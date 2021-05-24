Defence questions time stamps on CCTV in murder trial

A state witness in the Nausori Highlands murder trial has been questioned whether the timestamps on CCTV footage are correct.

Self-employed Jitendra Singh took the stand in the Lautoka High Court and said he had installed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) at Satya’s Shopping Center in Mulomulo, Nadi a few years back.

It was highlighted in court yesterday that the CCTV at the center was recording in the Wellington time zone.

Article continues after advertisement

The defence pointed out to Singh that his explanation in court about the Wellington time Zone being able to be changed manually to the Fiji time zone on the CCTV during installation was not recorded in the police statement.

Singh was then asked whether he knew if the timestamps on the two footage that were present in court by the prosecutors that alleged the accused drove up to Nausori Highlands at 9.16am and returned at midday were Fiji time zone or the Wellington time zone.

He told the court that he was not sure.

The same question was posted to the Newworld Supermarket Store Manager regarding the timestamps on their CCTV footage at Votualevu, Nadi.

It was highlighted in court that whenever there’s a power surge or blackout, the time stamp on the CCTV at the supermarket would either jump forward or move back.

The defence counsel asked the supermarket manager whether he could verify the time stamp on the footage to be accurate, which showed victim Nirmal Kumar’s vehicle and the accused’s rental car allegedly at the car park.

The store manager said he could not.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial continues today.