Defence Minister urges Police officers to maintain professionalism

Minister for Defence has urged the police officers in the North to continue to operate within the laws of the country and maintain professionalism.

Inia Seruiratu made the plea while visiting the Divisional Police Commissioner Northern’s Office last week.

Seruiratu says the Fiji Police Force has been doing so well this year and then some small incidents emerge and tarnishes the whole image of the Force.

“While we were getting heaps of praises from most of the community, these isolated incidents of abuses and assaults – these are the ones that (tarnish) us. And that calls for good leadership. Strong leadership.”

Seruiratu has urged police officers to always maintain professionalism in their line of work.

“I will keep emphasizing on this. Let’s continue to keep operating within the law. I know that we have emotions. It’s difficult. We are stressed to the limits but that’s where self-discipline and professionalism becomes important.”

Seruiratu has urged the Senior Officers to set the standard and the pace for the police workforce.