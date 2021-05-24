Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Default rate for MSME’s loans low

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 4:50 pm
[File Photo]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the default rate for loans from the Micro-Small and Medium Entities Credit Guarantee Scheme undertaken by the Reserve Bank of Fiji is very low.

Responding to a question from SODLEPA MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau, who asked for an update on the review of the scheme, Sayed-Khaiyum says the scheme is a success.

He says only 30 businesses have so far defaulted, and the amount of exposure is only $0.32 million.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says under the scheme, the government guaranteed the outstanding principal amount on defaulted loans, which are available to all MSME’s with a turnover of up to $1.25 million per year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as of January of this year, a total of 264 MSME businesses with $11.3 million in loans were covered under the scheme, with the default rate remaining low.

He adds that the government, as part of the scheme under the COVID-19 recovery guarantee scheme in the 2021–2022 national budget, via RBF, has made available $200 million through the COVID-19 recovery credit guarantee scheme to help businesses.

“The loan guarantee for micro-enterprises we guarantee up to 90 percent of those who borrow $10,000 or less, we guarantee up to 85 percent for those who borrow $20,000 or less, we guarantee 80 percent of those who borrow $50,000 or less and we guarantee 75 percent of those who borrow a $100,000 or less.”

He says the government is paying the interest rate for this business for the first two years.

He adds that SMSEs have a two-year window of opportunity to build up their businesses and be able to stand on their feet before they can start paying back their loans.

Sayed-Khaiyum says since the beginning of this month, 5471 loan applications have been approved to the tune of $114.7 million.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.