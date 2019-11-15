Decreasing catch worries fishermen

Fishermen across Fiji have raised concerns regarding decreasing catch.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says fishermen spend time and money to catch fish and often in increasingly smaller batches.

Koroilavesau says this hurts their livelihood and family nutrition.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the ‘Fish Smart’ campaign launched by the 4FJ movement will help communities sustainably meet their food and income needs.

“Fiji’s demand for fish through the years has increased. It has noted a deep connection to our culture and traditions.”

Fish Smart also hopes to establish community ‘tabu’ areas to protect fish during its breeding season and avoid catching undersized fish.

Koroilavesau says the campaign will help communities understand current fishing pressures and best actions to revive some species.

Communities are taking swift action in reviving fishing grounds in rural areas, and Fijians in the urban areas are being urged not to buy undersized fish.