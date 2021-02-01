Decrease in LTDD cases

The overall cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea is trending downwards.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms there were 16 deaths following Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Dr Waqainabete adds they also recorded over 5,404 cases of LTDD after the cyclones.

He says 13 people died from Leptospirosis, two as a result of Dengue Fever, and one due to Typhoid.

“In the first two months it peaked up and it dropped off and it has been dropping for the last two or three weeks. So that’s great news and also the weather had helped and places have dried up, creeks and drains that were flooded have receded now.”

The Ministry has been prepositioning itself to combat the spread of LTDD and is urging Fijians to keep their environment clean.