Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Decrease in LTDD cases

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 8, 2021 6:00 am
[File Photo]

The overall cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea is trending downwards.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms there were 16 deaths following Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Dr Waqainabete adds they also recorded over 5,404 cases of LTDD after the cyclones.

Article continues after advertisement

He says 13 people died from Leptospirosis, two as a result of Dengue Fever, and one due to Typhoid.

“In the first two months it peaked up and it dropped off and it has been dropping for the last two or three weeks. So that’s great news and also the weather had helped and places have dried up, creeks and drains that were flooded have receded now.”

The Ministry has been prepositioning itself to combat the spread of LTDD and is urging Fijians to keep their environment clean.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.