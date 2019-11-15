Decline in biological resources a concern

The decline in biological resources is a concern for the Agriculture Ministry.

While officiating at the Biodiversity symposium, Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the increasing population is a contributing factor and needs to be addressed.

Dr. Reddy says continuous development to meet demand has resulted in scarcity of some natural resources.

“We are indiscriminately harvesting our natural resources without any concerns for sustainability. We are treating our natural habitats as waste dump sites and we are pulling land under biological resources for industrial and commercial activity.”

Dr. Reddy says it is also crucial for us to change the way we treat our natural resources especially in agriculture and aquaculture.

“We need champions of biodiversity, we will need leaders not only advance the protection, expansion and banning of our biological resources but also bring in others into the net to be champions of biodiversity.”

The International Biological Diversity Day will be commemorated with a week of activities, debates and symposiums.