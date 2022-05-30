Declaration form removed discrepancies

[File Photo]

The Parliamentary declaration form was developed and designed by Secretary-General to Parliament Jeanette Emberson.

The former Director of Cooperate Services in Parliament Atelaite Rokosuka highlighted this in court during the trial of Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

Rokosuka says the language and structure of the statutory form were cleared by Emberson after her team partly put together a draft of the declaration form.

She says her team had to start from scratch in terms of compiling forms and at the same time ensure that they adhere to the legislative process.

During this time, she says her team had picked out administration issues and so developed forms to assist in their work.

The witness says she is tasked with overseeing the work of the Human Resources and Finance Departments.

The form she says assisted the parliament team as they managed to confirm MP’s permanent residential addresses.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

Ratu Suliano then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.