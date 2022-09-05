Decision on notice in FBC appeal case

[Source: FBC News]

A decision on notice is expected to be delivered in relation to the appeal case by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation against a judgment delivered in favor of former Member of Parliament Nikolau Nawaikula.

In 2017, Nawaikula posted that Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, was responsible for the strike at Air Terminal Services during his time as Board Chair.

The former MP had also posted about FBC’s $21.5m loan, questioning why it wasn’t investigated by FICAC.

Sayed-Khaiyum had filed a defamation case against former SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula however, the court ruled that the post was not defamatory.

FBC and Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer had appealed on several grounds.

The hearing took place in the Appeals Court today.

Appeals Court Judge asked Nawaikula’s lawyer Sevuloni Valenitabua where the evidence was in the court record that the statements made by Nawaikula were factual.

He was unable to point to portions of the court record but maintained that even if the statements are defamatory, his client relies on the defense of fair comment and justification.