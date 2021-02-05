Decentralization of Services a focus for FDPF

The decentralizing of services will be one of the major focus of the Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation this year.

Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation President, Joshko Wakaniyasi, says people with disabilities live around the country and having one office in Suva is not helping them.

Wakaniyasi says the decentralizing of services provided by them will also enable assistance to reach members of the Federation on time especially during times of uncertainties.

“We now need to decentralize our systems and that decentralization is not cheap, it’s expensive. To be based in Labasa, we need to be renting, we have teams on the ground, and we plan to have it in Labasa and in Ba because Ba can look after Nadi, Lautoka, Tavua and Rakiraki.”

Wakaniyasi says this will also be convenient for people with disabilities and that they don’t have to travel all the way to Suva for services provided by the Federation.

The Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation’s lone office is currently situated at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons Complex in Brown Street, Suva..