News
Deceased identified by family members
January 26, 2022 4:20 pm
Police have identified the body of a man found floating near Toga Bridge in Nausori this morning.
Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu says the body was discovered at around 5am today.
Bautolu says the deceased’s family members came forward and identified the body this afternoon.
The body is kept at the Nausori morgue as the investigation continues.
