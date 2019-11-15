Deceased COVID-19 patient had been unwell for sometime

The 66-year-old man who died from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday night had been in poor health for some time.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the medical team which was caring for the deceased in isolation followed all protocols.

“We’ve known for quite a while that this person was not well and staff had activated their protocol for dealing with severe cases for quite a while. We are very confident that they never deviated from it because they kept us abreast all the while.”

Article continues after advertisement

The man who was repatriated from India after medical treatment had been in isolation after testing positive for the Coronavirus while in border quarantine.

The Health Ministry adds he had been vulnerable due to underlying heart conditions.

There are currently five Fijians in isolation that had undergone serious surgical treatment in India, considered to be under increased risk of mortality.

Nine people who were repatriated from India on July 1st have tested positive for COVID-19.