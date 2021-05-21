Home

Fire

Decades-old temple destroyed in Fire

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 4:17 am

A 50 year old temple was destroyed in a fire in Calia back road Navua last night.

The fire at the Ram Rasayan Ramayan Mandali temple started at around 7pm.

It is believed the fire started from a diya however this is yet to be confirmed as the National Fire Authority investigation is expected to start today.

