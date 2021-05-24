The Ministry of Environment continues to elevate its work towards preserving our environment, biodiversity and marine resources from the impacts of climate change and exploitation.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says preserving our biodiversity and resources is critical for future sustainability and the younger generation.

The Minister made these remarks at the launch of the Ministry’s Mountains to Ocean Programme at Veiseisei, Vuda in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“Reversing the biodiversity loss forms an integral part in reversing the degradation of our ecosystems is it here or around the world.”

This year marks the commencement of the decade of ecosystem restoration.