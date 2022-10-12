Debt restructuring cannot wait: UNDP

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner [Source: AP via UNDP]

A new paper by the United Nations Development Programme has highlighted that 54 developing economies need urgent debt relief as a result of cascading global crises.

The paper titled ‘Avoiding ‘Too Little Too Late’ on International Debt Relief’ shows the ripple effects of government responses to the recent economic crisis.

It says that the 54 countries that account for more than half of the world’s poorest people risk a further increase in poverty level if there is no urgent debt relief.

It further reports that inaction will mean that investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen, particularly since countries affected are among the most climate-vulnerable in the world.

UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner says the mistake of providing too little relief, too late, in managing the developing economy’s debt burden cannot be repeated.

Meanwhile, a debt deal might now be on the horizon that would encourage private creditors to negotiate debt relief under the G20’s Common Framework for Debt Treatments.

The G2O finance ministers will meet in Washington this week just before the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings.

It has been revealed that conditions are ripe for creditors and debtors to kick start debt restructuring talks under the G20’s Common

Framework and avert a developing country debt crisis that could spill over to a long-term development crisis.