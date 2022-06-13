Debt repayment paused during COVID-19: TSLS

Loan repayments for students were put on a halt in the last two years.

Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says the government made this decision in light of challenges posed by the pandemic.

Lal says that based on their calculation, 29,762 students should now be working to repay their debts.

The TSLS CEO says quite a number of students opted to take a break from their studies during the pandemic period and this was due to issues they were facing at home and also the stress associated with accessing digital learning resources.

“The Government made a decision in 2020 and 2021 to suspend the repayment so that actually impacted but from this year, the graduates who are in the workforce have started repaying.”

Lal says they are encouraging those who haven’t returned to resume their studies in various tertiary institutions to do so at the earliest in order for them to attain a qualification and eventually pay off their loan.



Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal with Mark Dixion

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Mark Dixon says they will work with TSLS to ensure students repay their debt accrued during the course of their studies.

“The key to the success of the program is students getting a job, that was obviously difficult during the COVID period and we have seen that change now. We see employment opportunities for them in Fiji and overseas so their ability to repay the loan is growing.”

This year, the tuition and allowances for Semester 1 is $60.8 million and TSLS has paid out more than $16 million for student allowances.