Debra Mauritz crowned Queen of Friendly north festival

Miss Apex Enterprises Debra Mauritz was last night crowned the 2022 Vodafone Festival of The Friendly North Queen.

Miss Apex Enterprises Debra Mauritz was last night crowned the 2022 Vodafone Festival of The Friendly North Queen.

The 20 year-old beat nine other contestants to claim the crown in front of hundreds of spectators at Labasa’s Subrail Park.

Speaking after her crowning, Mauritz says it’s been an amazing week learning, forming relations and interacting.

Article continues after advertisement

She told the other queen contestants, the crown is for them all and they end the Festival being winners in their own right.

Miss Fiji Sugar Corporation Mere Wainiqolo was crowned the 1st runner-up.

She also took out the Miss Charity title after her sponsors FSC collected around $20,000 for the charity chest.

Miss Apco Coatings Litia Bola was 2nd Runner-up.

She also took out the Miss Personality title.

The week-long Festival was closed by the Minister for Education Premila Kumar last night.