Debate not limited to one hour

Speaker of parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has set the record straight on misinformation circulating on social media related to the time allocated to debate on the budget amendment bills today.

Nailatikau says that debate time is limited to ensure that bills tabled on July 16th and July 28th are debated and voted upon during the sitting today.

“If members had been paying attention to the proceeding, members will note that debate on the bill will not be limited to one hour contrary what is being circulated on social media”

The Speaker of parliament added that any member of parliament has the liberty to make representations of any issues pertaining to any bill include Bill 17.