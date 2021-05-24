Home

News

Death of Tavua woman classified as murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 21, 2021 9:43 am

The case of the woman who was found dead along the King’s Highway in Teidamu, Lautoka last Thursday has been classified as murder.

Police confirms the case was classified as murder after the post morterm results came in.

The body was found at the bottom of a hill, just outside of Matawalu village.

Meanwhile the funeral for the 34- year- old deceased was conducted in Tavua yesterday.

 

 

