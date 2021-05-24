Death of Tavua woman classified as murder

The case of the woman who was found dead along the King’s Highway in Teidamu, Lautoka last Thursday has been classified as murder.
Police confirms the case was classified as murder after the post morterm results came in.
The body was found at the bottom of a hill, just outside of Matawalu village.
Meanwhile the funeral for the 34- year- old deceased was conducted in Tavua yesterday.
