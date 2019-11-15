Death of Nausori bus driver classified as murder

The case of the Nausori bus driver who was allegedly beaten to death has been classified as murder.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says three men are currently in remand for their alleged involvement when the case was first initially classified as assault.

The victim passed away last week and investigators are now treating the case as murder

Police are requesting anyone with information in relation to this incident which occurred at the Nausori Bus Stand on the 3rd of October.

If anyone has any information are requested to call the Divisional Crime Officer Eastern on 9905646.