Death of an inmate investigated

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Ba Corrections Center.
Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu says they have received a report and are now awaiting the post mortem report to determine the cause of death.
It is believed the inmate was in his 30s.
