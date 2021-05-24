Dean family grateful for search party

The Dean family of Sabeto, Nadi are grateful to all those that have assisted in trying to locate Tabu Nizamu Dean.

Tabu Dean had left home on Thursday for work at Lomolomo Beach in Lautoka and that was the last time they saw him.

Son-in-law Zahid Hussein says it’s comforting to see how people have banded together in trying to find his father-in-law.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have supported a lot through this search and they’ve done the search on the ground. As well they have helped in the search at sea.”

Hussein says as the search continues into the sixth day, the family hopes they can locate the 66-year-old father who disappeared mysteriously.

Dean has been a boat watchman in Lomolomo for the past four years.

His belongings were also discovered in the boat that he was guarding.

Police have also questioned several people who had last seen Dean in the area on Thursday afternoon.