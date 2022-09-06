Deal with harassment cases properly: WIB

[File Photo]

The Women in Business is challenging companies and organizations to stop sweeping sexual harassment incidents in workplaces under the rug.

WIB President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali is urging everyone to take appropriate measures to deal with such matters properly and become an example to others.

“So don’t feel uncomfortable about it, deal with it. Hopefully, it is not the main person in the organization who is the male who is the perpetrator, even if he is – so what? The women still reach out to us. But to the organizations, I would like to say, deal with it, expose it, amplify it, tell everybody so we know it is a wrong thing to do.”

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Ali says they are aware of some cases where women are unable to cope.

“They actually literally hide for a number of days and months, and they don’t want to go out and they don’t want to see anybody. They really go into a downward spiral into a slump. Most of them never recover from it.”

Doctor Ali highlights that this year as part of the WIB Awards they are focusing on harassment at workplaces.

She says for the Employer of the Choice Award category, their judging criteria is very strict where they look at HR policies which are conducive for women, and women in a higher position.