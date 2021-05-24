Deadline only for registration, not for uploading of offer letters: TSLS

The Tertiary Students Loans Service will cease issuing offer letters to students on April 7.

Acting Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh Lal says the deadline for new registrations has been extended to March 27. However, he says it is important for students to note that they can continue to upload their offer letters after the said date.

Lal says once students are registered, they can continue to upload their offer letters that have been issued by the high education institute of their choice.

“TSLS is encouraging those students who have registered and applied for TSLS funding that if they have received their offer letter from their preferred high education institution, they should be loading it on our system . Once the offer letter is loaded, only then we can process the application and give the offer letter to these students with the bond form for the NTS and loan agreement for TELS students.”

He adds that classes have commenced in some universities this week but parents and students should know that TSLS has an agreement with universities.

“Some parents and students are confused that universities have actually started and whether they will be getting the TELS or not. So we have got the agreement with the universities that we will stop issuing the offer letters from April 1. And the latest that TSLs can settle any student in the University is April 7. So first April is the last day that will issue the offer letters.”

Lal says 7528 students have registered with TELS and registrations continue this week.