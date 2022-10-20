Dead fish baffles Nasekula villagers

Dead fish in Nasekula village, Labasa.

Nasekula villagers in Labasa were baffled to find dead fish in the river that runs beside the village yesterday morning.

Village Headman Rauwate Tadai says he received calls from several villagers informing him that there were hundreds of dead fish in the river.

Tadai told FBC News, this is very disturbing as the village women normally fish in the river to feed their families and sometimes they even sell the fish.

Villagers claim the fish could have been poisoned in the water because even the dogs are not eating the dead fish.



Tadai says whatever killed the fish happened down the river because the high tide early in the morning brought in the dead fish.

The Vakamasuasua Industrial area is located down the river.

Tadai says they want this to be investigated so that whoever is responsible is held accountable.

He adds, this is the first time such an incident has happened and it may put villagers off fishing in the river again.

Villagers have been urged to stay off the river for now.

Today, the dead fish are still in the river where a foul smell is emanating from.



The discovery has been reported to the Department of Environment and Police who have come to the village for inspection.

Director of Environment Sandeep Singh says immediately after being brought to the Department’s attention, inspectors were deployed to the site to investigate the incident.

They are now awaiting the inspection findings before commenting any further.

Police have also confirmed receiving a report and an investigation is underway.