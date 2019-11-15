De-silting works in Vuci, Nausori begins

De-silting work has begun along the adjacent creeks of the Waidamu River in Nausori.

Waterways Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says this is to minimize flooding along Waituri, Lakena and the whole of Vuci in Nausori.

Dr. Reddy says flooding has been an ongoing issue in the area affecting homes, farms and livestock of those living nearby.

“All main drains, all common drains, all in field drains, we will clear, this week, next week, we have got already, two machines already, two machines now, continuously for the next two weeks, all until we finish it.”

Dr. Reddy says the dredging works at the Waidamu River will mitigate flooding in affected areas and once the de-silting work is completed, it will ease water flow in rivers and creeks.

He is urging the members of the community not to dispose their rubbish carelessly into the river.





















