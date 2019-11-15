De-silting works in Nakauvadra River begins

De-silting works along the Nakauvadra River in Rakiraki have commenced to help ease flooding in Rakiraki town and the neighboring communities.

While visiting the work site Waterways Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy stressed the public’s role in helping to maintain the river.

Dr. Reddy also stressed the public’s role in helping to maintain creeks and drains by not dumping rubbish and household waste in rivers and creek which significantly contributes to flooding.

“We need to ensure that we don’t throw off-cuts and debris ion the waterways, we should not throw our household rubbish in the waterways, eventually it will clog up and damage our infrastructure, it will become and health hazard, it will reduce the capacity of waterways to discharge water and then the water will overflow.”

Rakiraki and Tavua Town Council Special Administrator Mark Tuilau says the de-silting will mean businesses in Rakiraki will be spared from losses caused by natural disasters.

“Obviously that is the biggest impact to our business in Rakiraki town and that is floods, market closes, shops closed and it takes two or three days to clean it up so we can get back to business again, if we can reduce the time that it happens than Rakiraki will be better off economically.”

The de-silting will comprise of, removal of rubbish, excessive silt and sediments, cleaning, and disposal of debris and dead tree trunks right up to the mouth of the Penang River.