News

De-silting begins in Vitogo River

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 4, 2022 12:20 pm
De-silting works in the Vitogo River in Lautoka.

Efforts to safeguard nine communities and an estimated 11,000 Fijians have been further boosted.

This follows the commissioning of de-silting works in the Vitogo River in Lautoka.

The dredging works are expected to mitigate flooding and in turn benefit seven settlements, three villages, as well as sugarcane and crop farms adjacent to the Vitogo River.

Article continues after advertisement

Close to 20 kilometres of river desilting works will be undertaken by the Ministry of Waterways under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Digmach.

While commissioning the de-silting works at Vitogo Village, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy says that de-silting works will provide relief to thousands of Fijians from flooding during heavy rain.

“We have our work to do, and it is not something that we’ll be able to finish in a couple of years. We will be dealing with the most emergency ones first whether it’s a seawall, riverbank protection or drainage, de-silting or dredging and then we will help others and in that way, we should be able to assist and protect a number of settlements and villages.’

Minister Reddy says the Ministry will be prioritizing the immediate works based on an emergency basis, where applicable.

Dr Reddy further noted that these de-silting works are not to safeguard households only, but intended to protect roads, schools, arable land and infrastructure adjacent from river flooding.

