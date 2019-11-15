Home

News

De-silting of Sigatoka River costs $1.2million

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 21, 2020 12:35 pm
Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy

The Waterways Ministry has spent over $1.2million in the de-silting of the Sigatoka River mouth.

This was highlighted by the Waterways Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy while responding to a question posed in parliament regarding the plans in place to dredge de-silt waterways.

Dr. Reddy says the extensive work has solved flooding issues faced by villagers living along the Sigatoka River.

“Year before last, Sigatoka town was a mess in terms of flooding, the river mouth was clogged up, if you go now Mr Speaker Sir, it clogged up, you can play rugby there in low tide, that needs to be cleaned up because if you don’t clean it up, where will the water pass through, it will over flow and those villages will be affected, town will be affected, peoples activities will be affected”.

Dr. Reddy says they are working on re-silting 136 creeks around the country since November last year.

