News

De-silting in Nabuna to benefit 300 residents

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 3:27 pm
More than 300 residents of Yaladro and Garampani in Tavua will no longer have to worry about crossing the flooded road to go to town.

The Ministry of Waterways has carried out de-silting in the main drains that will benefit households, farmers and school children.

Settlement advisory counsellor, Paras Ram Reddy, says the road often gets flooded during rainy days.

Reddy says flooded roads also affected bus services and the farmers were also unable to take their produce to the market.

Most of the residents are farmers in the settlement and mostly depend on farming for their household income.

The Ministry has completed a total of 4000 meters of de-silting in the area to address the issue of flooding.

Minister for Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy says their services such as drainage work will continue despite various challenges faced due to COVID 19 restriction.

He says the core objective of the Government is to ensure that communities are well protected from floods given the restriction of movement due to the pandemic.

