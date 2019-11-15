Home

Daylight savings to being on December 20

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 9, 2020 4:25 pm
The daylight saving will commence on Sunday the 20th of December.

The daylight saving will commence on Sunday the 20th of December.

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says all Fijians are requested to wind their clocks one hour in advance of the standard time commencing at 2am on December 20th.

Daylight saving will end on Sunday, 17th January 2021 at 3am where the public will be required to wind their clocks back by an hour.
 

