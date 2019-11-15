Home

News

Daylight saving starts tomorrow

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist praneeta.prakash@fbc.com.fj | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 11:05 am

Fijians have been reminded that daylight saving will commence from tomorrow.

All Fijians are requested to wind their clocks one hour in advance of the standard time commencing at 2am tomorrow.

Daylight saving will end on Sunday, 17th January 2021 at 3am where the public will be required to wind their clocks back by an hour.

