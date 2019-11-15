Daylight saving ends tomorrow

Daylight saving will come to an end tomorrow.
Fijians are advised to wind their clocks back by an hour at 3am.
Daylight saving began on November 10th, last year.
The Employment Ministry had earlier highlighted that the initiative allowed more daylight hours to be used for productive and recreational activities.
