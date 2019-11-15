Day light saving ends next Sunday

The Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations is reminding the public that daylight savings will end next Sunday.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says the public will need to move their clocks one hour backwards at 2am on the same day.

The switch comes a day before the 2020 school year starts on 13th January.

Daylight Saving is officially gazetted and recognized to make more use of the longer daylight experienced during this time of the year.

This has been the trend in previous years.